Crimestoppers is offering a £750 reward for information following an aggravated burglary at a Guernsey petrol station.

The incident left a member of staff needing hospital treatment after they were assaulted in the early hours of Tuesday morning (30 April).

Between 3:30am and 3:45am, a person attempted to steal items from Vale Service Station's safe before leaving on foot towards Route Des Coutures.

They are described as wearing dark clothing and a dark-coloured rucksack.

Guernsey Police says: "This was a particularly violent offence and Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £750 for information leading to the arrest, charge and conviction of the offender."

Anyone with dash cam video, CCTV footage or other details is asked to call officers on 01481 222222 or anonymously on 0800 555111.

