Jersey's Home Affairs Minister has committed to look into overturning historical convictions for homosexuality.

Deputy Mary Le Hegarat says she will investigate whether legislation similar to 'Turing's Law' in the UK can be brought forward so that anyone criminalised for their sexual identity is pardoned.

The minister adds: "To me, it does make sense and it would be the right thing to do.

"I think it is right and proper that an apology should be made for criminalising people in these sorts of circumstances."

Deputy Tom Coles had raised the issue in the States Assembly, calling the current situation "immoral".

He explains: "We still have people punished for a crime which is no longer a crime and it's immoral to have that conviction there.

"Nothing has been done so hopefully this is the start of seeing these things remedied."

Same-sex relationships were decriminalised in Jersey in 1990 but Deputy Le Hegarat says court officials found no evidence that a conviction has ever been quashed and it is unclear whether an appeal is even possible under the current laws.

She adds she will work with members of the LGBTQ+ community to look at the legislation.

