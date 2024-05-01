Jersey students reach semi-finals in West End competition

Five Jersey students have reached the semi-finals of a singing competition in London.

Ella Du Feu, Ellie-Mai Martin, Orielle Stanley, Madeleine Harvey, and Riley De Andrade are all Jersey Academy of Music pupils who will attend the live West End Calling competition in London on Sunday 5 May.

West End Calling is a nationwide competition for aspiring musical theatre performers aged between seven and 21.

Madeleine is the youngest of the students at eight years old.

The young singers say they are nervous for the live performances, but are excited to make the trip to London. Credit: ITV Channel

Students initially auditioned in February this year, singing to a live panel of West End professionals.

After singing in two live heats remotely from Jersey Arts Centre, the five have passed to the semi-finals.

Singing teacher Nicki Kennedy said: "The fact that there are five young people all studying with different people and in different corners of the island is a real testament to [the students]."

If they do well, they will sing in a Grand Final live performance in a West End Theatre on Monday 27 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...