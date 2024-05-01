A new virtual reality video for Jersey's £710m Acute Hospital in Overdale has been revealed.

It comes as a public consultation will begin today (Wednesday 1 May) for residents to consider the hospital's concept design.

A public consultation is needed to allow the submission of a planning application later this year, with construction due to start in early 2025.

The New Healthcare Facilities Programme Team will hold various events throughout May for residents to see plans for themselves.

Footage courtesy of the Government of Jersey

The Acute Hospital at Overdale will include a new emergency department, critical care, a women's and children's centre, and more inpatient wards.

Health Minister Tom Binet said he was happy with the designs, explaining: "It's an improvement on where we were and it actually manages to make the funding look a bit more sane.

"It's spread over a 12-month period rather than trying to be spent all in one go."

The public consultation will close at 11:59pm on Tuesday 4 June.

