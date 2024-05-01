Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook explains the changes. Picture courtesy of Pixabay

People in Jersey are a step closer to receiving more money from the government to help pay for up to three cycles of IVF treatment.

The current support only covers medication and is tightly means-tested, leaving the vast majority with thousands of pounds in medical bills.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, whose second son was born with the help of IVF, argues "the current eligibility criteria is so low that there is no evidence anyone has ever qualified" and lodged a proposition calling for a better funding model.

It was eventually supported overwhelmingly as politicians voted 44-1 in favour but only after Deputy Tom Binet's amendment was included.

That means rather than automatically adopting NICE clinical guidance that would see all women under 40 given up to three IVF cycles paid for fully by taxpayers, there will now be a consultation over who can qualify and how much is covered.

Posting on social media after the vote, Deputy Stephenson said: "Disappointingly, the Assembly adopted an amendment from the Health Minister which watered down my original proposal somewhat and we now need to wait and see what improvement looks like to this government."

Official figures show Jersey's fertility rate between 2020 and 2022 was among the lowest in the world at 1.3.

It was also the lowest figure for the island in 27 years - a fertility rate of 2.1 is needed to maintain a stable population.

How does Jersey compare to other places?

Jersey is understood to be the only place in Europe to mean-test IVF support.

Guernsey provides some financial help with the cost of travel and medication but treatment is not covered.

In the UK, NICE fertility clinical guidance states up to three cycles of IVF should be offered for free through the NHS to women under 40 if they have not been able to get pregnant through regular unprotected sex and artificial insemination first.

Women aged 40 to 42 are also eligible for one cycle of free treatment as long as they meet certain health criteria.

Scotland follows this but in England and Wales a final decision is made at a local level so in reality, some believe it is a 'postcode lottery' as certain regional care boards are stricter than others.

In Wales, the Welsh Health Specialised Services Committee sets the criteria and provides two full cycles for women under 40 and one for those aged 40-42.

Northern Ireland announced in February that it was improving its IVF financial support by offering one free full cycle for those who qualify.

