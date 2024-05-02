EVie electric bikes have been permanently removed from Jersey as owner JEV Company Limited says it can "no longer support a loss-making public service".

The hirable bicycles had been temporarily taken out of service at the start of March due to a reported insurance issue.

At the time, Deputy Elaine Millar said she hoped they would be reintroduced "in the near future".

However, the firm has now hit out at the Government, concluding it has "no interest" in using EVie bikes to help achieve the island's sustainable transport and carbon-neutral targets.

The company adds that it is "deeply saddened" by the redundancies that may happen as a result and shared "heartfelt gratitude to over 20,000 customers".

EVie's statement follows comments from Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Andy Jehan, who told the States Assembly on Tuesday 30 April that the Government could not step in to save the bike fleet.

He said: "We haven't actually been asked to resolve EVie's insurance issue for bikes, we were asked whether we would invest in the business.

"There are other providers, the bus service is a cheap alternative to cycles. What we aren't able to do is support a business case where the numbers don't stack up to purchase part or all of a service."

Deputy Jehan suggested the company seek sponsorship for the bikes from local organisations.

In response, EVie argues: "These bikes are not merely an alternative to traditional bus services or bike hires as suggested by the Minister; they are a component of a progressive public transport system, enhancing connectivity across areas of the island currently underserved by existing services."

Jersey's government has told ITV News that it is not commenting further.

EVie says it remains open to discussions and that this announcement does not affect its fleet of electric vans and cars.

