ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson looks at the changes and how they will affect riders

Motorcyclists in Guernsey with a provisional licence will now have to pass a formal computer-based theory test before they can start practical training to be allowed to ride unsupervised on the island's roads.

It will cost £50 to take and includes questions on hazards which officials say will make local roads safer.

However, there are concerns from some that riders will struggle to adapt.

Advanced Training Instructor Tom Burnett explains: "The difficulty as I see it is there aren't many children aged 14, 15 or 16 years old who will put in the study that's required and successfully complete the theory test.

"It's difficult enough for adults. I did a theory test recently and it certainly wasn't easy."

Motorcyclist Owen Stanley says he would have thought twice about getting a bike if he had to do the extra training.

He explains: "I got handed a piece of paper with 20 questions. I had to get more than 15 right, otherwise I'd fail it.

"I ended up getting 16 and I wouldn't want to get a bike if I had to be sat doing 50 questions on a computer just for that."

Young people can ride a 50cc motorbike from the age of 14 in Guernsey, lower than the UK where someone needs to be at least 16.

Clinton Millard co-owns a motorbike shop and says no matter what rules are in place, risk comes down to individual responsibility.

He adds: "You will always get groups of children who will ride probably not so safely and I don't think that's something we can really change by putting a test at the start.

"It's going to set everyone up for success, but it really is down to the individual road user as to how they ride."

