Rory O'Regan met the islanders heading to the UK for the next stage of the competition.

Five budding musical theatre performers from Jersey have reached the semi-final of an esteemed UK competition.

Heats for West End Calling were recently held at Jersey Arts Centre, along with others across the country.

Ella Du Feu, Ellie-Mai Martin, Orielle Stanley, Madeleine Harvey, and Riley De Andrade are those chosen from Jersey to attend the semi-finals this weekend (4-5 May).

Nicki Kennedy who is a Singing Teacher at the Jersey Academy of Music says: "The fact that there are five young people, all studying with different people, who have been selected to do this is really a testament to what's going on here [Jersey]."

West End Calling is a nationwide competition for aspiring musical theatre performers aged between seven and 21.

From Jersey, Ella Du Feu is the oldest at 16, while Madeleine Harvey is the youngest at eight.

The final is on 26 and 27 May - islanders who get to that point will perform at a West End theatre in front of an invited audience of agents, casting directors and industry professionals.

