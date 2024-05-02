Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler previews the vote of no confidence and hears from both sides of the debate

Jersey Zoo's Board of Trustees have survived a vote of no confidence.

The result of a members' ballot was announced at the first 'Extraordinary General Meeting' (EGM) in the organisation's history on Thursday evening (2 May).

Just under 2,700 votes were cast with 710 calling for the board to be ousted and 1,985 supporting them - there were no absentations.

The EGM took place after more than 100 members of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust which runs Jersey Zoo stated they had "lost confidence in the board's ability to protect and maintain the legacy of Gerald Durrell", the zoo's founder.

It came amid allegations that animals are not being cared for properly and workers are being bullied as part of a "toxic workplace" culture.

