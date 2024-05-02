Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Iain McBride reflects on Pamela Nisbet's death and the Coroner's findings

A Jersey social worker made "a number of serious failures" in caring for a mentally ill man who went on to kill his mother, an inquest has concluded.

The island's mental health services were also heavily criticised.

Radiologist Andrew Nisbet fatally stabbed his mother Pamela in the neck at their family home in St Peter in August 2019 following a series of rows over inheritance.

Coroner Mark Harris told the court that had social worker "Lisa Chapman acted as she should have done ... it is probable that Andrew would have been admitted to hospital before he killed his mother".

Mr Harris explained that she wrongly dismissed concerns raised by two doctors who knew him well and "knowingly delayed taking any steps to secure Andrew's admission" to compulsory medical care.

In a statement, the family of Pamela Nisbet said: "This was an avoidable family tragedy. We hope that there will be systemic change in the future."

Mr Harris said Jersey's mental health services also failed to understand Mr Nisbet's problems and lost opportunities to treat him.

However, Mr Harris concluded he was "satisfied that action has been taken since Pam's death to address some of the shortcomings revealed".

Chief Officer of Jersey's Health and Community Services, Chris Bown, said: "The inquest into the death of Pamela Nisbet has found that between January 2018 and August 2019, there were inadequate steps and failings in the assessment and care of Andrew Nisbet by mental health services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our deepest apologies for these failings to Mrs Nisbet's husband and family.

"We wish to assure the Nisbet family and those using our services that we are determined to continue to make improvements in our systems and processes within the mental health services."

Andrew Nisbet pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and is now being held at a secure mental health facility in England.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...