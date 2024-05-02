People in Guernsey have been warned to avoid sections of Moulin Huet and Petit Port as works get underway to improve cliff safety.

The States of Guernsey are sending a small team to remove loose material and debris from the cliff faces over the coming days.

Work began today (Friday 3 May) at Moulin Huet, with the steps to access the eastern bay closed to members of the public.

The steps at Petit Port have been closed since Monday 29 April as debris is cleared from the upper rock catcher fence.

Inspections and maintenance usually take place in the drier months as high winds and heavy rain can make conditions on the cliff faces unstable and dangerous.

The States said that the maintenance will ensure the areas remain "open, safe, and accessible to islanders".

However, they have warned anyone visiting south coast beaches to be aware that the bays are prone to rock falls.

Maintenance is due to be completed at Petit Port on Friday 10 May.

