The former First Minister of Northern Ireland has denied the potential of a united Ireland, saying "there are nowhere near enough people to take us out of the United Kingdom".

Speaking to ITV News on a visit to Jersey with her pro-unionist organisation Together UK, Baroness Arlene Foster explains: "The dial hasn't really moved in terms of a united Ireland, they [Republican parties] portray it as such ... but actually, it is important to look at the facts."

Baroness Foster, who served as First Minister in two spells from 2016 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021, admits the case for Unionism in Northern Ireland had been made by "too many parties".

She adds: "It's important that we all speak with one voice on the Union."

The former Democratic Unionist Party leader, who now sits in the House of Lords, argues that Jersey has a lot to gain from its relationship with the United Kingdom as a self-governing Crown Dependency with close ties to the rest of the British Isles.

"Sharing experience", she says, is key to that, referencing the 'Shop Local' card introduced in Jersey during the Covid pandemic.

Baroness Foster explains: "I heard about it and I actually then telephoned John Le Fondré [then Jersey's Chief Minister], had a conversation, we then introduced it in Northern Ireland and it made a difference to retailers.

"That's a learning experience I got from Jersey."

This is Baroness Foster's first visit to Jersey, which she says reminds her of Northern Ireland.

During her time on the island, she has met with Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, as well as other figures in business and politics.

Baroness Foster's mission is to show the relevance of Unionism "to everyday life nowadays, whether it's economic, cultural, social, political".

She adds: "When I look at the UK now, I think there's a lot of people who don't understand Unionism and that's what my mission is all about, to try and make it relevant for everyday life."

Baroness Foster was the first woman to lead Northern Ireland and, speaking after the removal of Jersey's first female Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, she reflects on the challenges of being a woman in politics.

She says it is "still very tough for women, particularly in terms of social media, in terms of the abuse women take ... and still, there's the emphasis on appearance and how women look as opposed to men."

Baroness Foster explains: "There are still challenges, they're different challenges from when I started in politics, but they're still challenges."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...