Olivia and Oliver were the most popular baby names in Jersey during 2023.

New official records released by the Superintendent Registrar show Olivia climbed from 7th most common in 2022 to the top spot this time around and Oliver also jumped, moving from 6th to first.

Looking at the top three, Isla and Mia came second and third amongst girls' names with Oscar and Jack for boys.

It comes as the number of actual births during the calendar year dropped to 795, the lowest level since 1955, as 370 girls and 425 boys were delivered.

The top ten boys and girls baby names registered in Jersey during 2023, in order of popularity. Credit: Government of Jersey

The number of registered births in Jersey during 2023 was 800, 57 fewer than the previous year.

Just over half of them were registered to married parents.

