The 2024 Jersey Boat Show has officially begun at St Helier Harbour.

Described as the largest free event in the Channel Islands, the Bank Holiday weekend boasts musical performances, nautical-themed exhibits, and water demonstrations for islanders and visitors.

The boat show is estimated to have approximately 30,000 visitors over the three days.

Musical acts on the Main Stage begin on Saturday 4 May, from Les Quennevais School's Steel Band to groups such as Inside Job, who mark their 12th appearance at this year's Boat Show.

St Helier Harbour will also feature RIB trips and jet-ski stunt shows, as well as water demonstrations from the RNLI and the Jersey Lifeboat Association.

Designed and developed by Ignacio Fernández Vial in Spain, El Galeon was launched on 30 November 2009 with the masts added in 2010 Credit: ITV Channel

In St Helier Harbour, a replica of a 17th-century Spanish Galleon is open for visitors to explore its decks.

El Galeon was built between 2009 and 2010 and has visited almost 100 ports across the globe since launching.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shirley Robertson OBE was just one of the visitors this weekend.

She said it was a "treat" to see El Galeon and to have events like the Boat Show to inspire younger people into sailing.

Over the three days, an estimated 30,000 visitors are expected to visit the Boat Show Credit: ITV Channel

Shirley explained: "I think we can quite often have sort of a sea-blindness, that it can seem really inaccessible so it's so good to have events like the Boat show where you can get a flavour of coastal life, how it works, and how it supports the local community.

"Sailing offers a great sense of freedom and it brings you joy being on the waters.

"Particularly if you live in Jersey, embrace the wonder of our seas and get afloat."

