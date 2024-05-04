Jersey Bulls' promotion dreams have been shattered following their defeat to AFC Croydon Athletic in the Combined Counties Premier South play-offs.

The Bulls welcomed Croydon to the Springfield Stadium today for a 3pm kick-off.

The Rams took the lead in the first half after Michael Phillips headed the ball from a free kick into the box.

Later, Lorne Bickley was unable to convert a penalty in the 43rd minute, but Jersey Bulls got back into good graces after a free kick to Luke Campbell turned into an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Both teams came into halftime on equal footing, but a goal from Richard Pingling saw a final scoreline of 2-1.

Despite the disappointing result, it is Jersy Bulls' best-ever finish in the Combined Counties Premier South league as they sit in second place and nine points above fifth-placed Croydon.

