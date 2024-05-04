A group of Jersey friends have embarked on a 100 Mile Challenge across the island for charity.

Simon March, Jamie Ellis, Zach Mahe and Garry Yeardley wanted to raise funds for Beresford Street Kitchen, which provides workplace opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autism.

They began at 10am on Friday 3 May and are expected to finish at around 4pm on Saturday 4 May.

The route will see the group complete two laps of the island, covering approximately 3,000 metres of elevation.

Simon, Garry, and Zach ran throughout Friday night. Jamie was due to take on the challenge but suffered an injury before the start. Credit: Picture courtesy of Beresford Street Kitchen

Garry said Simon first came up with the idea in September after wanting to mark his 50th birthday this year.

He explained: "He decided he wanted to do a bit of a challenge so he talked us into it over a beer and it snowballed from there.

"Lots of people we didn't expect to help out have given us their time and money; I didn't expect it at all."

