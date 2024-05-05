Double delight as Guernsey regain Siam Cup

Guernsey have won back The Siam Cup after a dramatic and thrilling afternoon of rugby at Footes Lane.

Following victories for Jersey in 2023, Guernsey made home advantage count winning both the men's and women's contests on Saturday (May 4).

In the men's contest Guernsey were simply too hot to handle. They started fast with three early tries and from there Jersey were always playing catch up. The hosts led 28-14 at the break and continued their dominance after the restart, eventually running out 49-33 winners.

Guernsey lift the 2024 Siam Cup Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I don't think people understand the emotion that goes into this" said Guernsey boss Jordan Reynolds following the win. "I've been pretty miserable for the past month trying to prepare this game. This is not just a sport, it's a way of life."

Jersey head coach Myles Landick made no excuses after his team's defeat. "When you come to Footes Lane it's always a very difficult atmosphere and if you're not on your game that can get hold of you a bit. Credit to Guernsey they came out all guns blazing and the first half really hurt us."

The women's contest was one of the great Siam Cup contests. For a long period it looked as though Jersey would retain the cup and pick up their first Siam triumph away from home.

However, at 15-7 down a converted Guernsey try reduced the arrears to one and then Chelsie Blondel held her nerve to slot a penalty with the last kick of the game giving the hosts a 17-15 victory.

Guernsey Ladies lift the Siam Cup after a dramatic finale Credit: ITV Channel TV

"You never let them win it when you're on home soil" match-winner Blondel said afterwards. "I believed in myself with that last kick, it went over and we won the Siam Cup back!"

There was something for Jersey to celebrate on the day as they narrowly won the 2nd XI Fallaize Cup 28-24. Guernsey made it three trophies though with victory in the vets contest.