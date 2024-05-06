Jersey charity Les Amis has secured 13 residential homes after exchanging the former Hampshire Hotel to Andium Homes.

The homes are located at the Lime development in Green Street, St Helier, which they will turn into specialist homes for islanders with learning disabilities.

Andium Homes has acquired Hampshire Hotel to enhance its North of St Helier regeneration programme.

Les Amis had originally planned to turn the former Hampshire Hotel into specialist homes for people with disabilities.

Planning permission was granted in November 2022 to convert the site.

However, the organisation pulled the plug on the project after the Jersey government withdrew its support in March 2023.

At the time, officials said the development would be "too large" for the island's needs.

12 one-bed apartments will be for residents, while Les Amis will seek planning permission to use a two-bed apartment for on-call staff. Credit: Picture courtesy of Les Amis

Les Amis' Managing Director, Shaun Findlay, said: "After last year’s setback with Project Maison des Amis, we were looking for a solution that met our service users’ needs without the added risks of developing bespoke facilities in the current economic climate.

"They say as one door closes, another opens; in this case, 13 doors opened."