The manager of Jersey Bulls and his senior team have announced they are stepping down with immediate effect.

Gary Freeman, Kevan Nelson, Richard Herbert and Dan Seviour have resigned from their positions at the club.

It comes after the Bulls narrowly missed out on promotion this weekend, losing against AFC Croydon Athletic side 2-1 in the play-off semi-finals.

Freeman was the Bulls' manager for five years and in his letter to the board, said: "I have so many wonderful memories that will stay with me for ever. The time, work, and effort everyone puts in largely goes unnoticed by others, but certainly not by me.

"You should be proud that you have built a football club that the Island is proud of, a place where coaches and players can grow and test themselves and the public can get behind and support."

Chairman of the Jersey Bulls, Russel Le Feuvre says: "Gary will always be a Jersey Bulls FC legend, he came into the unknown and embraced every challenge thrown at him and the club.

"It has been an amazing five years and from the start to where we are now is a testament to him and his management teams’ dedication and the commitment, they have shown the club and the Island."

Freeman became a "record-breaking manager" in 2019 after winning every 2019 to 2020 season game.He also led the team to the furthest any offshore Island has ever gone in the FA Cup, reaching the 3rd Round qualifying before losing to Chertsey 1-0 in front of over 1,600 fans at Springfield Stadium during the 2021-2022 season.

