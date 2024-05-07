A Jersey carer has been jailed for 12 months following her "appalling" abuse of a vulnerable disabled teenager.

Joana Da Mata Viana Martins, 42, mocked the 18-year-old woman, shouted in her face and deliberately took away her wheelchair so she had to crawl around her flat.

Martins was also physically intimidating and in one case, forced the woman to eat until she was sick.

Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Martin Davies, says: "This is an appalling crime, whereby Joana Martins abused the victim who was a vulnerable young female who relied on her for care."

Martins was sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court to 12 months in prison. Credit: ITV Channel

Martins was a team leader at a care agency and was expected to guide less experienced staff.

However, it was a junior carer who raised the alarm about her behaviour on 27 September 2022.

In a landmark case at Jersey's Royal Court, Martins was found guilty of two counts of ill-treatment and wilful neglect under the Capacity and Self-Determination Law.

The legislation was brought in to better protect the most vulnerable people in society and Martins is the first to be sentenced under it.

In sentencing, Commissioner Alan Binnington concluded Martins did not provide her client with dignity, humanity and respect.

Reports of abuse or neglect involving adults with care and support needs can be made by calling the island's safeguarding team on 01534 444440.

