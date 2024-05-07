Patients in Jersey may be queuing for less time to pick up their prescriptions following an electronic system which is being rolled out across the island.

An electronic prescription system has been implemented which the government hopes will improve patient safety and reduce waiting times at the Hospital pharmacy.

It comes as part of the government's ongoing commitment to streamline processes and improve safety and efficiency in Health and Community Services.

The system will mean most patients will no longer receive paper prescriptions.

The move to paperless prescriptions is hoped to reduce waiting times by giving the Hosptial pharmacy a chance to identify which prescriptions should be prioritised.

It is also hoped this will reduce the likelihood of prescribing errors, as well as alerting clinicians to risks related to drug interactions and other potential medication problems through clinical decisions.

Pharmacy Services Manager, Kevin Smith says: “The pharmacy dispenses around 800 items a day, with up to 250 people attending at the outpatient pharmacy every working day.

"Electronic prescribing makes it easier and safer to screen, process, and supply medication. And because pharmacy staff are not trying to decipher handwritten prescriptions, the risk of medication errors is reduced.”

Consultant Gynaecologist - Sub-Specialist in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Professor Enda McVeigh, says that the transition is "a significant milestone in our digital health transformation programme, which aims to provide islanders with a safer and more efficient healthcare experience.”

