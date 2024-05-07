There are questions about the number of public servants in Jersey and the amount they are paid after the latest States of Jersey financial accounts were published.

In 2023, staff costs hit £73 million - a 14% increase from the previous year.

Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham says things need to change and has suggested that there could be job cuts in the future.

It is an issue constantly debated in Jersey and the new accounts published last week give a clear picture of just how much is spent on public servants such as teachers, medics and States Members.

The accounts show that £593 million was spent on staff in 2023, an increase from the year before due to a pay rise and extra employees.

We have also confirmed that there will be an 8% pay rise for all public servants this year, which will cost around £51 million.

At a scrutiny hearing, Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham suggested there could be some job cutting with a focus on the Cabinet Office, communications and some management positions.

Treasury Minister Deputy Elaine Millar says she is not keen on cutting frontline jobs, but there could be savings in other departments.

She told me: "I don't think they will be significant but I would expect they were more likely to be done through vacancy management rather than large-scale redundancy.

"I suspect there may be some back office jobs where we will look to see if we need perhaps more replacement. I imagine we would do it more by not replacing vacancies."

Deputy Elaine Millar talks about potential job cuts in the civil service

There is a lot of data about some of the best-paid in the public service.

These are people with significant skill but there are six whose total pay after pension and benefits was more than £200,000.

The top earner in 2023 cost more than £245,000.

In comparison, State Members themselves are paid around £50,000.

The logic here is that the Government has to pay premium prices for premium people who otherwise would be attracted to the private sector.

But it raises difficult questions for a Council of Ministers trying to slim down expenditure.

