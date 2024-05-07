Morrisons has bought 38 shops across the Channel Islands.

The deal brokered between the British supermarket giant and SandpiperCI involves Morrisons Daily, Iceland, Checkers Xpress and Le Cocq's convenience stores in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

It also includes six fuel forecourts with the total turnover of the acquired businesses reaching £124.5 million in the last 12 months.

SandpiperCI will however keep control of M&S in Jersey which is not part of this buyout.

It adds: "Some redundancies may occur in back-office roles and Sandpiper will be consulting with affected staff members over the coming weeks."

All store workers are expected to keep their jobs and the move is subject to approval by regulators, which could be completed by July.

Morrisons Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh adds: "I look forward to welcoming 520 more colleagues into the Morrisons family, together with 38 popular and well-located convenience stores."

All of the shops are already supplied by the company in some capacity with 19 under the Morrisons Daily brand.

