The two-time Olympic gold medalist Shirley Robinson OBE says she hopes the Jersey Boat Show will inspire more people to get into sailing.

The Olympian was among the visitors at the Jersey Boat Show which took place from Saturday 4 May until Monday 6 May.

She says: "I think we can quite often have sort of a sea-blindness, that it can seem inaccessible so it's so good to have events like the Boat Show where you can get a flavour of coastal life, how it works, and how it supports the local community."

Shirley Robinson OBE adds that she admires the El Galeon, a replica of a 17th-century Spanish Galleon.

She says: "It's such a treat having El Galeon to be part of the Jersey Boat Show, it just reminds everyone of what sailing used to be like and how it has progressed.

"I have a massive admiration for how they managed to navigate just using the stars and how they managed to get the sails up and down, so it impressive to see and is such a treat that is here this weekend."Shirley encourages people to try sailing, she says: "I think if you are keen to start sailing then go to school and learn the basics and start that way, but very quickly you have enough knowledge and sailing offers a great sense of freedom and it brings you joy being on the waters.

"Particularly if you live in Jersey, embrace the wonder of our seas and get afloat."

