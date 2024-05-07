The States of Jersey Police is worried for the welfare of two teenagers who have been missing since Friday 3 May.Isobel Cann, 13, is described as 5ft 3, having a slim build and long dark straight hair.

Charmaine Lamy, 14, is described as 5ft 2, having a small build with medium to long dark hair.

The teenagers have not been home for several days, although there have been some reported sightings of both girls in St Helier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police on 01534 612612.

