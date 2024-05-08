Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson met with the lady who got to celebrate Liberation Day ahead of the big day

A 104-year-old Guernsey resident was given a special treat of celebrating Liberation Day early with her own cavalcade.

Helene Galienne got to experience the celebrations early after a change of route to the 2024 cavalcade meant it would miss her home.

Helene was evacuated during the Occupation and has watched everyone for the last 79 years.

She said: "They've put themselves out to come and I am so very proud of everybody here".

Mat Broughton, from Guernsey Military Motors and Cycles Club, arranged the private event and he explained: "It struck a chord with me that it was a shame that the lady wouldn't be seeing the cavalcade.

"I messaged my friends in the GMMC and said 'look, could we, would it be possible if we could get together to come and if the cavalcade can't go past Helene's house, let's take a small taste of the cavalcade to Helene'.

"The response was wonderful and hence that's why we're here today."

Along with Helene, five generations of her family came to watch the celebrations.

Helene's daughter, Charmaine explained why this is important for her mother, she said: "For mum, it's been absolutely fantastic because she was 100 and we literally went into lockdown so parties were cancelled.

"She was invited to Government House for a garden party - that was cancelled. On her 101st birthday, we were going to have a party and that was cancelled.

"Last night I said to Mum are you excited about tomorrow and she said no, because I'm worried that something is going to go wrong."

Helene says she was grateful for the event, she expressed: "I am glad. Especially to see all of these people - oh it's lovely. It makes me feel young again!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...