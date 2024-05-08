New maternity facilities officially open in Jersey today (8 May 2024).

The unit has been refurbished over the last two years, and is now decked out with updated equipment and more rooms.

Upgrades include more space, en suite toilets in each room as well as birthing pools.

Jan Auffret, the hospital's Lead Midwife, said: "We used to run the unit with birthing suites which had no toilet facilities at all - women and their families had to walk to the one or two toilets that we had for the whole unit.

"When we've shown people around they've been amazed".

Amongst the new facilities are birthing pools. Credit: ITV Channel

The Director of Midwifery is positive the work was worthwhile - despite plans for an entirely new hospital at Overdale.

Roz Bullen-Bell said: "It needed to have an upgrade. The new hospital might be a few years off yet, so we will get a good few years here and then the facilities - like the birthing pools - will be able to come with us".

Construction of the new hospital is due to start early next year.