Play Brightcove video

Videos courtesy of Herm Trident

Two people have been rescued from a boat which was on fire in Guernsey.

The 10-metre vessel was spotted on fire in the approach to the Queen Elizabeth II marina.

A passing vessel helped evacuate the two crew members just before 10am this morning while the harbour workboat "Sarina" used its water cannon to extinguish the blaze which is thought to have been in the engine.

Herm Trident Skipper Chris Perkins said: "We just ran alongside, fired up our hydrants to try to keep the boundaries cool.

"We didn't think we were going to put it out because we thought it was an engine fire but just to keep it cool and the vessel to be saved and safe."

O ther vessels helped with the response, including Herm Trident V, and Guernsey VTS .

The vessel was towed safely into St Peter Port harbour for inspection by the Fire and Rescue Service and the Duty Harbour Master.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...