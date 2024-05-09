The GSPCA has issued advice concerning the welfare of lone baby birds and how islanders can help to increase their chances of survival.

Since the beginning of spring, the charity has had an influx of fledglings coming through their doors in need of care.

People often see the young birds and believe they are in danger - according to the GSPCA, when a fledgling is alone, its parent is not usually far away collecting food but will not return until you have gone.

The GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne, says: “A baby bird has a greater chance of survival in the wild than being hand-reared as they learn how to forage for food and fend for themselves from their parents.

“From hatching, most birds take on average 2 weeks or more to learn how to fly.

“If they can be returned to the nest or be put in a safe place and monitored to see if their parents are caring for them if they have feathers then they will have the ideal upbringing.”

The shelter had more than 2,500 injured and sick wild birds through the doors last year.

