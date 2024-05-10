Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson speaks to a Guernsey doctor who wants to see the Covid-19 vaccine investigated. Broadcast Friday 10 May

A Guernsey cardiologist is calling for an investigation into the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine after reportedly seeing a rise in the number of people with heart issues.

Dr Dean Patterson says he is not an anti-vaxxer but wants to open a debate about possible side effects from the vaccine roll-out.

He adds: "I am an experienced clinician and I would never stand up and say something as I have, I am inherently quite shy, it takes a lot to get me moving. It takes a lot."

Dr Dean Patterson says he is not an anti-vaxxer but wants to spark debate about possible side effects from the vaccine roll-out. Credit: ITV Channel

In the year of the Covid pandemic but before the vaccine, there were five cases of Myocarditis in Guernsey, which is inflammation of the heart.

In 2021, the year of the rollout, these figures increased to 25 and in 2022, cases remained higher at 22.

However, in 2023, when fewer vaccines were given, the figures dropped to 11.

Dr Patterson says: "People think I must have come to this conclusion just like that but I haven't. It's been running on guts, instinct at first, not being quite happy, trying to speak to people then hoping to prove myself wrong.

"I think the scientific debate has been stifled. People and doctors have been threatened and lost their jobs, I've had nursing staff at the hospital contact me and say they can't speak out because of disciplinaries.

"It's well known that this process is embedded in the past few years. It's never happened before and I believe that's the reason I'm on my own."

However, Guernsey's Health and Social Care department and the island's Medical Specialist Group say the benefits of the vaccination far outweigh the side effects.

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Director Dr Peter Rabey and Chair of the Medical Specialist Group, Dr Steve Evans, explain: "Dr Patterson's views on the Covid vaccines are not shared by the majority of doctors and scientists in Guernsey and across the world.

"There is clear and overwhelming support for the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, based on evidence from a huge amount of ongoing research.

"The evidence from all the research is that the benefits of the vaccines, the greatly reduced risk of serious illness or death from Covid, far outweigh the very small risk of serious side-effects such as myocarditis or pericarditis.

Doctor Patterson has written to the General Medical Council to look at the side effects of the vaccine and in response, they say their role is to regulate individual doctors only, so they are legally unable to give advice or comment on clinical matters.

They also cannot investigate the safety of vaccinations or any other treatments.

They add that while they appreciate the response may be disappointing, they have forwarded links to advice and tools relating to speaking up as they say they realise how difficult it can be to raise concerns.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...