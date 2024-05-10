Marti Pellow has been announced as the next headliner at Jersey's The Battle Of Flowers 2024.

The singer, known for his vocals in the 80's band Wet Wet Wet, will be performing on Sunday 11 August at Lower Park.

Pellow is the second headliner to be announced at the festival after Eurovision singer Sam Ryder was revealed as the first headliner on Friday 26 April.

Marti Pellow says: "I am thrilled for my first time at the Battle of the Flowers Festival! Being part of such a wonderful event with so much heritage is truly an honour.

"The energy, the colours the atmosphere- let's turn Jersey into one big party and make memories that will last a lifetime."

Theatre Director of the Jersey Opera House, Andy Eagle says: "We are thrilled to join forces with Battle of Flowers to bring Marti Pellow's greatest hits summer tour to the Battle Of Flowers stage."

He added: "We can't wait to see Marti light up the stage! happens.

"See you all there as we come together to celebrate music, culture, and the spirit of the Battle of the Flowers Festival!"

