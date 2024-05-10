Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook meets Betty Guille who lost her friend during the Occupation

A woman from Sark has been sharing her experience of the Occupation, including the moment she lost her friend as a child.

Betty Guille says every year Liberation Day gives her a chance to reflect and remember Nanette Hamon.

The two girls were just four years old and playing outside when Nanette unknowingly picked up a shell bomb and was killed.

Betty recalls: "Her mother said to her, 'Don't touch anything, go and call dad, he is digging the potatoes down', so we went and she saw a little thing shining in the field.

"She went under the bobwire and it turns out it was a live mine and she was blown up.

"I was sheltered by the hedge but she was a bit of a dare-devil and didn't listen."

Betty is one of those in Sark celebrating Liberation Day on 10 May - one day after Jersey and Guernsey marked the occasion as the island was liberated later.

Sark held a two-minute silence, starting and ending with an air raid siren.

Pupils also took part in a history lesson from the Seigneur, Christopher Beaumont.

Watch how Sark School students celebrated Liberation Day

Betty says it is important that children learn about the Occupation: "There aren't many of us left, I think about eight or nine which isn't a lot.

"I wouldn't like to see this day disappear completely.

"I think it's good that the children are included in it and know what's going on, otherwise it's going to die."

