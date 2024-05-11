Jersey health experts are encouraging people to protect their babies, given the high number of people with whooping cough in the UK.

A "handful of cases" have also been reported in the island.

Health Protection Senior Nurse Advisor, Emma Baker, said:

"With the high number of cases circulating in the UK, and many Islanders frequently travelling between Jersey and the UK, we are encouraging pregnant women and parents to protect their babies.

"In adolescents and adults whooping cough often appears as a persistent cough, but in babies it can be extremely serious.

"Vaccination is offered to women from week 16 of their pregnancy and is the only way to protect a newborn baby from whooping cough.

"I would ask any pregnant women who have passed week 16 of their pregnancy and not been vaccinated to talk to her midwife or GP".