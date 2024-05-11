Play Brightcove video

The view of the Northern Lights from Jersey and Guernsey...

The Northern Lights dazzled Channel Island skies overnight, with the beautiful natural phenomena seen across the islands and the UK.

Purple streaks of light were photographed in Guernsey. Credit: Tom Coule

The visibility of the Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, increased due to an "extreme" geomagnetic storm, according to the UK National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Gases in the atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen, collide with charged particles from the sun. As a result, light is emitted at various wavelengths.

The view from St Peter Port. Credit: Ollie and Sarah Orton

Normally such activity is not big enough to be visible as far south as the Channel Islands.

ITV News meteorologist Chris Page said it is possible the Northern Lights will be visible this evening.