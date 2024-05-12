Jersey's government faces criticism following its decision to scrap the Women's Health Strategy.

Trudi Rosouet, a women's health campaigner, was involved in the stand-alone strategy which focused exclusively on issues that impact women. Trudi told ITV Channel:

"It's a very disappointed move for women in Jersey generally ... also personally having put in my own time to promote the strategy. We were trying to get women to have their say".

"To scrap the strategy without real consultation as to what Jersey women wanted is quite a defining moment ... yet again their voices aren't being heard by the government".

The Health Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, defended the decision saying: "(it) does not mean that work on women's health stops or that it not regarded as important.

"We are reprioritising and intend to make best use of public funds in the areas where it is most needed".

The Women's Health and Wellbeing Survey, which made up part of the strategy, is ongoing.

Binet added that other politicians had agreed there were "resource constraints" and the ongoing survey would "be better able to focus efforts and target resources on issues that matter to women".