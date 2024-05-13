Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier helps Manchester United Women win first major trophy
Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has helped Manchester United Women win their first major trophy.
The highly-rated defender started for the Red Devils and played the full match as they convincingly beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to lift the Women's FA Cup in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (12 May).
Goals from Ella Toone, Rachel Williams and a Lucia Garcia double saw United claim the famous silverware in style.
Maya will go down in history as one of the players who secured United Women's first major trophy since the team was formed in 2018.
She posted a story on Instagram after the match from the club bus, showing her winner's medal next to a bottle of celebratory sparkling wine.
The 22-year-old recently signed a contract extension with her club and faces her final match of the season next Saturday as United host Chelsea in the Women's Super League, hoping to win for a top-four finish.
