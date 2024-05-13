Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has helped Manchester United Women win their first major trophy.

The highly-rated defender started for the Red Devils and played the full match as they convincingly beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to lift the Women's FA Cup in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (12 May).

Goals from Ella Toone, Rachel Williams and a Lucia Garcia double saw United claim the famous silverware in style.

Maya Le Tissier celebrates with her teammates as they lift the FA Cup trophy. Credit: PA

Maya will go down in history as one of the players who secured United Women's first major trophy since the team was formed in 2018.

She posted a story on Instagram after the match from the club bus, showing her winner's medal next to a bottle of celebratory sparkling wine.

The 22-year-old recently signed a contract extension with her club and faces her final match of the season next Saturday as United host Chelsea in the Women's Super League, hoping to win for a top-four finish.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...