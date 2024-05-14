T wo grey seal pups have been released back into the wild by a Guernsey animal charity.

'Baby Shark' and 'Grinch' were returned to their home waters on Sunday 12 May by the GSPCA.

Grinch was first picked up at Pembroke Bay on 12 December 2023.

At the time, he was around six weeks old and should have weighed more than 40kg, but was only around 12kg.

Baby Shark was rescued at Frying Pan Bay on Boxing Day.

He was a similar age to Grinch and also underweight at 17kg.

GSPCA's Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George, said: "Baby Shark and Grinch were fit enough and large enough to be released back to the wild.

"With good weather, we took them back to a Guernsey beach to be released.

"Neither hung around and shot into the water so quickly, it wasn’t long before they were off."

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne added it is unlikely that they will have to rescue more seal pups until the new season.

It means only three seal pups are left with the GSPCA: Doyle, Dolly, and Valentine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...