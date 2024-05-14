A Jersey man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of a father and son in Grouville last year through careless driving.

Amended charges were put to Dylan John Pounds at the island's Royal Court on Tuesday 14 May.

He appeared by video link after being remanded in custody at a previous hearing and admitted causing the deaths of pedestrians Dean Lowe, 48, and Charlie Lowe, 11, in August 2023.

Dean had worked for the Jersey Employment Trust and his son Charlie was a pupil at St Clements School.

Dean and Charlie Lowe died in August 2023. Credit: States of Jersey Police

However, Pounds denies causing death by dangerous driving, and death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

He will face trial at the Royal Court in October 2024.

