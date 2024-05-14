A 26-year-old man has been further remanded in custody for assessment after previously pleading guilty to terrorism offences in Jersey.

Daniel McMillan appeared via a video link at the island's Royal Court on Tuesday 14 May.

The former Les Quennevais School student had already admitted to one count of possessing documents with information likely to be useful in terrorism, and another of using threatening or abusive language after he was accused of plotting a flamethrower attack on the school.

In a four-minute hearing, McMillan appeared remotely from St Andrews Hospital in Northampton.

He spoke only once to confirm that he understood the court's decision and will appear in court again on Tuesday 11 June.

