A Cheshire man has been handed a seven-year and nine-month prison sentence for attempting to import Class A controlled drugs into Guernsey.

Customs officers stopped Jamie Sargent, 48, at Guernsey Airport on 31 January 2024 after he had disembarked a flight.

Sargent was searched, arrested and then taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for a CT scan.

The scan revealed abnormalities with Sargent producing a large package containing two Class A controlled drugs.

He was sentenced for importing 114 grams of cocaine and 40 grams of diamorphine, more commonly known as heroin.

Bailiwick Law Enforcement adds: "Internal concealment of controlled drugs is dangerous and could easily be fatal.

"The court also regards internal concealment as an aggravating factor, considering the demands it places on both Customs Officers and medical professionals."

