Jersey Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 58-year-old man who has gone missing.

Adam Daniel McGrath was last seen at his home in Rue Du Maupertuis, St Clement.

He was heard leaving the house at 5:30am on Monday 13 May, which officers describe as "unusual".

Adam's family car, a white Ford Fiesta Zetec, was found parked at Grosnez Castle in St Ouen late Monday afternoon.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Adam or the car.

He is described as a white man with white hair, around 5ft 9in tall and of broad build.

Adam is believed to be wearing a black or navy short-sleeved top, dark grey or black wide legged tracksuit bottoms - possibly branded Lonsdale or Adidas - and black Skechers shoes.

Rescue teams have been searching the headland around Grosnez Castle near to where Adam's family car was left. Credit: ITV Channel

Rescue teams have searched the headland where Adam's car was found.

Jersey Coastguard, lifeboats, Jersey Search and Rescue, Channel Islands Air Search, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, States and Honorary Police and police dogs are all involved in the search.

Officials add: "The main focus of search efforts have so far concentrated around the north-west part of the island, with other areas also being identified.

"We understand that the public may be keen to assist in the search, but we would ask that they keep the area clear to allow the search and rescue efforts to continue unhindered."

Police have also said they would like to speak to anyone who has been in contact with Adam in the last week.

Officers can be contacted on 01534 612612 or information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

