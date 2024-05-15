Swimmers in Jersey are being urged not to bathe at Greve De Lecq after tests revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

One sample taken near the bay was considerably worse than the European scale for "poor" water quality.

If ingested, E. coli can cause stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

A nyone who has been swimming at the bay and feels unwell is advised to speak to their doctor.

Signs have been put up around the area warning people not to swim and Jersey's Pollution Control Team is currently investigating the cause.

16 bays around the island are regularly monitored for water quality between May and September each year.

