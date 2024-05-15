The long-running debate on whether Alderney's deteriorating runway will be rebuilt has taken a step forward with an independent planning officer recommending the £24 million proposals for approval.

Their report has highlighted some concerns, including how building work could impact local historical sites and wildlife such as bats.

However, they concluded that "ultimately the benefits are considered to clearly and demonstrably outweigh the harms".

The review was published after a meeting of Alderney States on Wednesday 15 May.

The island's Development Committee will now have the final say on whether or not to grant planning permission on Thursday 30 May.

Guernsey's government has already allocated £24 million for the project but if it ends up costing more following the tender process, the plans may need to go back to Guernsey States again for approval.

Alderney Airport timeline:

1936 - The first commercial flights to Alderney take off.

1967 - Improvements are carried out to the island's runway and airport.

2019 - The States of Guernsey agrees to spend £12.2 million on improving the runway and airport.

2022 - The States of Guernsey agrees on a revised figure of £24 million pounds.

The runway has been repaired in the meantime but many Alderney residents have become increasingly frustrated with the patchwork state of the asphalt and continuing delays to a more permanent solution.

The head of Guernsey's States Trading Supervisory Board says that a contractor to carry out the work has been decided but a final figure is yet to be settled on.

