Guernsey airline Aurigny is considering cancelling some of its scheduled routes to try and ease travel disruption.

Passengers have experienced severe delays in recent weeks as the government-owned company struggles to get by with a reduced fleet of aircraft.

Deputy Neil Inder, President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee, told ITV News that the Chair of Aurigny, Kevin George, wrote to all States Members this week to say the flight carrier is looking at combining some schedules and dropping routes.

It is a decision Deputy Inder approves of, adding: "You're better off disappointing few people in one corner than annoying absolutely everyone.

"It's really down to the board, Mr George and Nico Bezuidenhout [Aurigny's Chief Executive Officer], to find a solution and within reason from Economic Development's view I'll back him but we can't carry on like this until August."

Schedules were advertised by the airline on the assumption it would have five aircraft at its disposal but a number of setbacks over the past few months has left Aurigny in difficulty.

In January, a UK carrier that was due to supply them with a backup aircraft reportedly went back on its contract.

A month later, an Aurigny ATR aircraft landed with such force on the runway that its landing gear was damaged beyond repair, leaving it grounded.

Problems were further compounded by the airline's Embraer Jet having to fly a reduced service due to technical issues.

Most recently in April, an aircraft leased to the airline overshot the runway at Guernsey Airport. It remains grounded while investigations continue.

Aurigny says it has secured a deal to lease two ATR aircraft which will arrive in August and restore the fleet to five operational planes as originally planned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...