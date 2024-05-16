The oldest western lowland gorilla at Jersey Zoo has died.

Kishka, 45, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020 and has been closely monitored since.

Her quality of life dropped significantly in the last few weeks so she was put to sleep on Thursday 16 May following a review.

Kishka spent most of her life at Jersey Zoo, arriving in 1984 when she was six years old and is survived by her child Sakina.

Kishka was Jersey Zoo's oldest western lowland gorilla. Credit: Rachel Hughes / Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust

The gorilla house will remain closed for several days to allow the rest of the animals time to adjust.

Ben Matthews, Curator of Mammals at Jersey Zoo, says: "Over the years, Kishka was a stalwart of the gorilla troop, taking life in her stride and at her own pace.

"She was known for her gentle temperament, acting as a stoic, matriarchal figure for many young gorillas, as well as helping to induct generations of young zookeepers into careers with great apes."

