An environmental pledge to ban the installation of new fossil fuel boilers in Jersey from 2026 has been scrapped.

The aim had been for people to switch to greener options such as electric boilers under the Government's Carbon Neutral Roadmap that sets out steps to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

However, Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, announced that the ban had been delayed indefinitely.

He said: "Putting back the ban on replacement fossil fuel boilers isn't a cancellation of the policy but is a signal that we're reprioritising some of this work to make sure it's done in the right order, at the right time."

In an email to ministers seen by ITV News, Deputy Luce explained: "I am concerned that the industry does not have the staff or expertise to install low carbon heating at the rate that would be required if the ban on replacing fossil fuel boilers in existing buildings was to come into effect in 2026.

"I recognise that pushing back the legislation date may have an impact on our emission reductions and I have asked officers to consider how we can increase the voluntary switch to low carbon heating systems to compensate for this."

Deputy Luce added that the Government will instead focus on technical guidance and reviewing building bylaws, the construction standards those across the island are held to, to work out what is needed to support the net-zero target.

Homes that are sold or rented out were due to be forced by law to have a mandatory certificate to show energy efficiency and emissions but this has also been delayed until after the next election in 2026.

People wishing to install electric boilers in Guernsey have been facing their own challenges with the island's infrastructure unable to cope with demand.

A lack of capacity in the electricity system has left some on a waiting list with Guernsey Electricity saying it is working on upgrading its network.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...