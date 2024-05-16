People from Jersey who live abroad can now connect through a new online network.

The government has launched Jersey Connections today (16 May 2024) to improve engagement with the island's diaspora population.

A 'diaspora' usually refers to a group of people born in a particular nation who have moved abroad.

However, Jersey’s External Relations Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst, explained the new platform is not limited to those born and bred in Jersey but includes those who have developed an affinity for the island through other experiences.

Currently, the website allows those who were born, studied, or lived in Jersey to network and share stories on how they are connected to the island

However, the government hopes to add more developments to the site, including mentoring and career development opportunities, location-based social events, and a community newsletter.

'Jersey Connections will allow us to understand more about the spread of our diaspora, and how we can support them.' - Deputy Carolyn Labey Credit: Government of Jersey

Jersey’s Assistant Minister for External Relations, Deputy Carolyn Labey, said: "Like our neighbour jurisdictions, we recognise that the experience of leaving the Island and coming back is changing."

"We want to ensure that those who do wish to gain valuable life experience overseas, and perhaps eventually return to Jersey, are engaged with and supported along the way.

"By making it more straightforward for our diaspora to remain in touch with the Island, they will more easily find out about the opportunities, professional and personal, that Jersey has to offer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...