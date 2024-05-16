Planning permission has been granted for 37 homes in Jersey.

All the houses which will be built in Sion, St John, are designated as affordable two, three and four-bed family properties and targeted towards first-time buyers

They can be bought with the help of financial assistance from the States.

The area was earmarked to be used for affordable housing under Jersey's Island Bridging Plan which lays out the Government's vision for economic growth.

A third of the development is designed to be open to the public with features including a herb garden, pétanque court and adventure ground.

The project will be built by Ashbe Construction who previously released a series of pictures of their vision for the site.

The development has been reduced from 38 to 37 properties to allow space for bats to fly through the site.

