A Jersey charity director whose candid reflections on his terminal cancer diagnosis inspired people globally has been given a rare award.

Simon Boas wrote a series of articles for a local newspaper detailing his treatment and life that received hundreds of thousands of views online.

He is also the Executive Director of Jersey Overseas Aid, the island's official humanitarian relief group, and holds a number of other voluntary positions.

In a small private ceremony at his home in Jersey, Simon was awarded the Silver Seal by the Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq.

Part of the inscription reads: "In particular, during a time of great personal challenge he has continued to offer support and comfort to those in need, both through his internationally recognised work and that of the voluntary positions that he holds.

"Furthermore, the words he has shared with us all, reflecting on the beauty and wonder of life, have inspired hundreds of thousands of people around the world."

Simon Boas receiving his award from Jersey's Bailiff. Credit: Jersey Evening Post

Simon says: "I'm so delighted to be honoured with this marvellous award. Not only does it recognise the superb organisations with which I've been so privileged to work and volunteer, but on a personal level it cements that wonderful feeling of acceptance and welcome which Aurelie [Simon's wife] and I have always felt in Jersey.

"It may not have been part of the plan that I should die here, but I can't think of a better soil in which to rest."

The Bailiff adds: "Simon has shown incredible strength at a time of personal challenge and his recent writings have provided many with great comfort and a sense of pride for the island he now calls home."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...