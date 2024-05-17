Play Brightcove video

Dame Esther Rantzen tells ITV News about her hope for an assisted death

Dame Esther Rantzen says she would choose to end her life in Jersey if assisted dying is legalised.

The 83-year-old veteran broadcaster has stage four terminal lung cancer and is calling on the island's politicians to "give us all the choice" as they debate whether to change the law.

States' members overwhelmingly voted to legalise assisted dying in principle in November 2021 with a final decision expected this week.

The proposition they will be voting on lays out the suggested criteria for an assisted death - a person must be 18 or over, living in Jersey for at least a year and either have a terminal illness or have been diagnosed with an incurable physical condition that causes "unbearable suffering".

Dame Esther says: "I think it only comes to the front of your mind when, like me, you have a terminal illness or something happens in your life which means you are suffering intense pain and you want to be eased out of this life.

"What always tips the balance for me is the personal stories from loving families who've had to watch people they deeply care about wrestling with terrible pain and suffering rather than the quick and peaceful death that they're begging for because nobody can legally assist them."

Dame Esther lives in the UK but says she would travel to Jersey to end her life if it became possible.

She explains: "If that was an option, yes of course I would because my ideal death is to be somewhere with a beautiful view, hopefully listening to my favourite piece of music with my loving family around me to say goodbye. I can't think of a better death but only if Jersey want me.

"Jersey's always been very welcoming and hospitable and I'd be very surprised if they turned me away."

Dame Esther's late husband Desmond Wilcox campaigned for a change in the law in the UK and she will be thinking of him as politicians start debating on Tuesday 21 May which was his birthday.

She adds: "He was an ardent campaigner for an assisted death and of course was not allowed one because he died in 2000 in London very suddenly. Although his suffering wasn't prolonged, it wasn't the way he would have wanted it so in his memory, I will be praying that Jersey comes to the right decision.

"The right decision for Jersey, I wouldn't want to impose my choice on anybody else but I do hope people who agree with me get a guaranteed good death and can face the future with confidence."

However, the issue of legalising assisted dying is deeply contested with strongly held views on both sides.

Those against a change in the law argue vulnerable people would be put at risk and may feel pressured into an assisted death.

They also believe it goes against the ethics of medical professionals to do no harm and could lead to the law being expanded later down the line, a so-called 'slippery slope'.

Jersey residents with disabilities and long-term conditions were recently surveyed by the Government - a majority are in favour of 'Route 1' for people with a terminal illness but there is around a 50-50 split on support for 'Route 2', those with "unbearable suffering".

ITV News is broadcasting a special half-hour programme ahead of Jersey's assisted dying debate at 6pm on Monday 20 May on ITV1 across the Channel Islands. It will be available to watch back for 24 hours on ITVX later that evening.

